Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7

3449 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 17, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

Test & Go and Sandbox package are non-refundable and must be pre-paid

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio, King 36
฿16,843 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,843 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,316 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,527 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite 48
฿21,053 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,527 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,158 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,369 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Premier 54
฿23,685 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,579 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,685 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,895 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 채식 식사
  • 세탁기
  • 작업 공간

Adelphi Suites Bangkok is strategically located on Sukhumvit Soi 8, a 2-minute walk from the Nana skytrain station and close to shopping and business districts as well as nightlife. All rooms are beautifully furnished with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Onsite facilities include a business center with internet stations, an outdoor swimming pool, covered car parks, and plenty more. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Adelphi Suites Hotel.

주소 /지도

6, Sukhumvit Soi 8, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

