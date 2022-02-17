BANGKOK TEST & GO

Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7

3449レビューによる評価
更新日 February 17, 2022
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 51最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。

予約リクエストにより、優先的にAdelphi Suites Bangkok 直接連絡し、 Adelphi Suites Bangkokが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Test & Go and Sandbox package are non-refundable and must be pre-paid

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio, King 36
฿16,843 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,843 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,316 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,527 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite 48
฿21,053 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,527 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,158 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,369 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Premier 54
฿23,685 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,579 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,685 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,895 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース

Adelphi Suites Bangkok is strategically located on Sukhumvit Soi 8, a 2-minute walk from the Nana skytrain station and close to shopping and business districts as well as nightlife. All rooms are beautifully furnished with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Onsite facilities include a business center with internet stations, an outdoor swimming pool, covered car parks, and plenty more. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Adelphi Suites Hotel.

住所/地図

6, Sukhumvit Soi 8, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

