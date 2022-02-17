BANGKOK TEST & GO

Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 17, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

Test & Go and Sandbox package are non-refundable and must be pre-paid

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio, King 36
฿16,843 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,843 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,316 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,527 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite 48
฿21,053 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,527 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,158 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,369 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Premier 54
฿23,685 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,579 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,685 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,895 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte

Adelphi Suites Bangkok is strategically located on Sukhumvit Soi 8, a 2-minute walk from the Nana skytrain station and close to shopping and business districts as well as nightlife. All rooms are beautifully furnished with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Onsite facilities include a business center with internet stations, an outdoor swimming pool, covered car parks, and plenty more. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Adelphi Suites Hotel.

Adres / kaart

6, Sukhumvit Soi 8, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

