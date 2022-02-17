Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Test & Go and Sandbox package are non-refundable and must be pre-paid

Studio, King 36 m² ฿16,843 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,843 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,316 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,527 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken: Fitness toegestaan, Internationale kanalen, Internet - wifi, Magnetron, Zwembad, Vegetarische maaltijden, Werkruimte

1 Bedroom Suite 48 m² ฿21,053 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,527 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,158 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,369 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken: Bad, Fitness toegestaan, Internationale kanalen, Internet - wifi, Keuken, Woonkamer, Magnetron, Zwembad, Vegetarische maaltijden, Wasmachine, Werkruimte

1 Bedroom Premier 54 m² ฿23,685 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,579 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,685 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,895 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken: Bad, Fitness toegestaan, Internationale kanalen, Internet - wifi, Keuken, Woonkamer, Magnetron, Zwembad, Vegetarische maaltijden, Wasmachine, Werkruimte

Adelphi Suites Bangkok is strategically located on Sukhumvit Soi 8, a 2-minute walk from the Nana skytrain station and close to shopping and business districts as well as nightlife. All rooms are beautifully furnished with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Onsite facilities include a business center with internet stations, an outdoor swimming pool, covered car parks, and plenty more. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Adelphi Suites Hotel.

