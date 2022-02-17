BANGKOK TEST & GO

Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
3449 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 17, 2022
Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Image 0
Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Image 1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Image 2
Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Image 3
Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Image 4
Adelphi Suites Bangkok - Image 5
+41 Fotos
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 51 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Adelphi Suites Bangkok , und Adelphi Suites Bangkok wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Test & Go and Sandbox package are non-refundable and must be pre-paid

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio, King 36
฿16,843 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,843 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,316 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,527 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite 48
฿21,053 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,527 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,158 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,369 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Premier 54
฿23,685 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,579 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,685 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,895 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Badewanne
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Waschmaschine
  • Arbeitsbereich

Adelphi Suites Bangkok is strategically located on Sukhumvit Soi 8, a 2-minute walk from the Nana skytrain station and close to shopping and business districts as well as nightlife. All rooms are beautifully furnished with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Onsite facilities include a business center with internet stations, an outdoor swimming pool, covered car parks, and plenty more. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Adelphi Suites Hotel.

Adresse / Karte

6, Sukhumvit Soi 8, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

