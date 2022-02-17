Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Test & Go and Sandbox package are non-refundable and must be pre-paid
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio, King 36m²
฿16,843 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,843 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,316 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,527 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite 48m²
฿21,053 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,527 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,158 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,369 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Badewanne
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Waschmaschine
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Premier 54m²
฿23,685 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,579 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,685 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,895 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Badewanne
- Fitness erlaubt
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Küche
- Wohnzimmer
- Mikrowelle
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Waschmaschine
- Arbeitsbereich
Adelphi Suites Bangkok is strategically located on Sukhumvit Soi 8, a 2-minute walk from the Nana skytrain station and close to shopping and business districts as well as nightlife. All rooms are beautifully furnished with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Onsite facilities include a business center with internet stations, an outdoor swimming pool, covered car parks, and plenty more. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Adelphi Suites Hotel.
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Adelphi Suites Bangkok
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
