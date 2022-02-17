Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 51 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Adelphi Suites Bangkok อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Adelphi Suites Bangkok จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy Test & Go and Sandbox package are non-refundable and must be pre-paid

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio, King 36 m² ฿16,843 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,843 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,316 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,527 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ไมโครเวฟ

สระว่ายน้ำ

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

พื้นที่ทำงาน สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Suite 48 m² ฿21,053 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,527 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,158 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,369 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อ่างอาบน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ครัว

ห้องนั่งเล่น

ไมโครเวฟ

สระว่ายน้ำ

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

เครื่องซักผ้า

พื้นที่ทำงาน สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Premier 54 m² ฿23,685 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,579 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,685 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,895 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ อ่างอาบน้ำ

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ครัว

ห้องนั่งเล่น

ไมโครเวฟ

สระว่ายน้ำ

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

เครื่องซักผ้า

พื้นที่ทำงาน

Adelphi Suites Bangkok is strategically located on Sukhumvit Soi 8, a 2-minute walk from the Nana skytrain station and close to shopping and business districts as well as nightlife. All rooms are beautifully furnished with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Onsite facilities include a business center with internet stations, an outdoor swimming pool, covered car parks, and plenty more. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Adelphi Suites Hotel.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง