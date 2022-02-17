Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Cet hôtel a reçu 51 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Adelphi Suites Bangkok de manière prioritaire, et Adelphi Suites Bangkok percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy Test & Go and Sandbox package are non-refundable and must be pre-paid

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio, King 36 m² ฿16,843 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,843 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,316 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,527 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Fitness autorisé

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Four micro onde

Piscine

Repas végétariens

Espace de travail Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Suite 48 m² ฿21,053 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,527 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,158 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,369 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Baignoire

Fitness autorisé

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Le salon

Four micro onde

Piscine

Repas végétariens

Machine à laver

Espace de travail Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Premier 54 m² ฿23,685 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,579 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,685 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,895 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Baignoire

Fitness autorisé

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Le salon

Four micro onde

Piscine

Repas végétariens

Machine à laver

Espace de travail

Adelphi Suites Bangkok is strategically located on Sukhumvit Soi 8, a 2-minute walk from the Nana skytrain station and close to shopping and business districts as well as nightlife. All rooms are beautifully furnished with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Onsite facilities include a business center with internet stations, an outdoor swimming pool, covered car parks, and plenty more. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Adelphi Suites Hotel.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX