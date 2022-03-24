PHUKET TEST & GO

A2 泳池度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
通过
548条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
A2 Pool Resort - Image 0
A2 Pool Resort - Image 1
A2 Pool Resort - Image 2
A2 Pool Resort - Image 3
A2 Pool Resort - Image 4
A2 Pool Resort - Image 5
+47 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

在 2011 年重新装修后，A2 泳池度假村保证客人无论是在普吉岛出差还是休闲度假，都能获得愉快的住宿体验。这家 3.5 星级酒店距机场仅 40 公里，可轻松抵达。从酒店可轻松前往德意志联邦共和国名誉领事馆、普吉岛蝴蝶园和昆虫世界和法国总领事馆等城市的众多景点和地标，同样与众不同。 A2 泳池度假村竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的主要特色包括 24 小时客房服务、公共区域 Wi-Fi、停车场、客房服务和机场接送服务。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多客房甚至提供液晶电视/等离子屏幕、无烟客房和空调，以取悦最挑剔的客人。酒店提供一流的设施，包括室外游泳池、花园，让您在城市忙碌了一天后放松身心。在 A2 Pool Resort 探索专业服务和各种功能的结合。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是A2 泳池度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 A2 泳池度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

117/1-4 Moo 4 T. Rassada, A Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

CA酒店及住宅
8.2

944 评论
฿-1
拉塔纳拉萨达酒店
8.2

152 评论
฿-1
普吉岛帕尔酒店
7.6

96 评论
฿-1
声音画廊之家
9.1

16 评论
฿-1
新乐楼
9.1

87 评论
฿-1
安安酒店的回忆
8.8

1551 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡萨布兰卡精品酒店
9

1059 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU