A2 泳池度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
在 2011 年重新装修后，A2 泳池度假村保证客人无论是在普吉岛出差还是休闲度假，都能获得愉快的住宿体验。这家 3.5 星级酒店距机场仅 40 公里，可轻松抵达。从酒店可轻松前往德意志联邦共和国名誉领事馆、普吉岛蝴蝶园和昆虫世界和法国总领事馆等城市的众多景点和地标，同样与众不同。 A2 泳池度假村竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的主要特色包括 24 小时客房服务、公共区域 Wi-Fi、停车场、客房服务和机场接送服务。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多客房甚至提供液晶电视/等离子屏幕、无烟客房和空调，以取悦最挑剔的客人。酒店提供一流的设施，包括室外游泳池、花园，让您在城市忙碌了一天后放松身心。在 A2 Pool Resort 探索专业服务和各种功能的结合。