A2 Pool Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Renovated in 2011, the A2 Pool Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. Only 40 Km away, this 3.5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Honorary Consulate of Federal Republic of Germany, Phuket Butterfly Garden & Insect World, and Consulate General of France. At A2 Pool Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, and airport transfer. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, non-smoking rooms, and air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at A2 Pool Resort.