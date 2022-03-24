PHUKET TEST & GO

A2 Pool Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
rating with
548 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
A2 Pool Resort - Image 0
A2 Pool Resort - Image 1
A2 Pool Resort - Image 2
A2 Pool Resort - Image 3
A2 Pool Resort - Image 4
A2 Pool Resort - Image 5
+47 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2011, the A2 Pool Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. Only 40 Km away, this 3.5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Honorary Consulate of Federal Republic of Germany, Phuket Butterfly Garden & Insect World, and Consulate General of France. At A2 Pool Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, and airport transfer. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, non-smoking rooms, and air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at A2 Pool Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at A2 Pool Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR A2 Pool Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

117/1-4 Moo 4 T. Rassada, A Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

CA Hotel and Residence
8.2
rating with
944 reviews
From ฿-1
Ratana Hotel Rassada
8.2
rating with
152 reviews
From ฿-1
The Par Phuket Hotel
7.6
rating with
96 reviews
From ฿-1
PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET
8.2
rating with
407 reviews
From ฿-1
Sound Gallery House
9.1
rating with
16 reviews
From ฿-1
Xinlor House
9.1
rating with
87 reviews
From ฿-1
The Memory at On On Hotel
8.8
rating with
1551 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Blanca Boutique Hotel Phuket
9
rating with
1059 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU