Total AQ Hotel Rooms 174 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
One of our bestsellers in Bangkok! Featuring free WiFi, Lancaster Bangkok offers 5-star accommodation with a fitness centre, swimming pool and a pool bar overlooking views of Bangkok City. Free WiFi, private parking and Tuk Tuk shuttle service are also provided. Phetchaburi MRT and Makkasan Airport Rail Link Stations are reachable within a 5-minute walk, while SHOW DC is only a 10-minute walk from this property.
Every room at this hotel is air-conditioned and is fitted with a flat-screen cable TV. Other amenities include a minibar and a safety deposit box. Complete with a bathtub and shower, the en suite bathroom has a hairdryer and free toiletries.
Authentic Thai and international dishes can be enjoyed at Siam Brasserie Restaurant, while craft cocktails are served at The Lancaster Bar.
Asok and Nana are 1.6 miles from the property, while The EmQuartier shopping mall is a 10-minute drive away. The hotel is a 10-minute walk from Praram 9 Hospital and a 8-minute drive from Bangkok Hospital. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi International Airport, a 35-minute drive from Lancaster Bangkok.
Amenities / Features
- Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport to the hotel
- Twice daily temperature check and health monitoring under nurse supervision
- Welcome snack basket
- Full board (3 meals per day with Thai or Western options including dietary requirements)
- 24-hour registered nurse based at the hotel and on call ambulance service
- COVID-19 test acccording to government's regulations
- Free high speed Wi-Fi
- Bottled drinking water
- Relaxing area with fitness activities after the first COVID-19 test
- 20% discount on additional room service and laundry
Score
4.3/5
Very Good
Based on 6 reviews
If you were a guest at Lancaster Bangkok
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Lancaster Bangkok
4.8 Premium Suite
Positives
Negatives
- big, clean room with separate living room and kitchen
- excellent service
- allowed non-married couples
- large whirlpool jacuzzi bath
- allowed deliveries from FoodPanda, Grab, Villa Market etc.
- no balcony or open windows
The Lancaster was an excellent hotel to stay for ASQ. We are both Vegan too and they accommodated very well for our needs. Would highly recommend.
4.2 Deluxe Room
The hotel room was very nice. My husband and I were there together so they gave us two adjoining rooms. Communication with ASQ staff was good through their online Apps and the hotel food and beverage were very responsive. Food was varied with several different menus to choose from (Japanese, Thai, Western and vegetarian), but it did reflect the "take out" nature having food prepared en masse and then delivered later. Internet kept dropping out on my computer when trying to stream video...
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
- Good communication on Line
As vaccinated two times before arrival and a negative covidtest before arrival, it feels like a big waste of time and money to stay two weeks in quarantaine.
The same feeling for the last two days after you have your thirth negativ test, why stay two more days in quarantaine if yo tested 4 times negative in 16 days (one time Netherland and 3 times Bangkok).
5.0 Deluxe Room
I would highly recommend it. Its better than you think. You will not be dissapointed. I have nothing bad to say.
4.3 Deluxe Room
Comfort stay with variety of good food to select. Most of things are good. Only it should be better if they can clean the room more often.
3.9 Sky Garden Suite Balcony
Positives
Negatives
- Good kingsize bed, super balcony
The staff is very helpful and try to do their utmost. This room size is excellent for a long stay ASQ, and the balcony is the cream on top.