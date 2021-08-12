Total AQ Hotel Rooms 174 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

One of our bestsellers in Bangkok! Featuring free WiFi, Lancaster Bangkok offers 5-star accommodation with a fitness centre, swimming pool and a pool bar overlooking views of Bangkok City. Free WiFi, private parking and Tuk Tuk shuttle service are also provided. Phetchaburi MRT and Makkasan Airport Rail Link Stations are reachable within a 5-minute walk, while SHOW DC is only a 10-minute walk from this property. Every room at this hotel is air-conditioned and is fitted with a flat-screen cable TV. Other amenities include a minibar and a safety deposit box. Complete with a bathtub and shower, the en suite bathroom has a hairdryer and free toiletries. Authentic Thai and international dishes can be enjoyed at Siam Brasserie Restaurant, while craft cocktails are served at The Lancaster Bar. Asok and Nana are 1.6 miles from the property, while The EmQuartier shopping mall is a 10-minute drive away. The hotel is a 10-minute walk from Praram 9 Hospital and a 8-minute drive from Bangkok Hospital. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi International Airport, a 35-minute drive from Lancaster Bangkok.

Amenities / Features Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport to the hotel

Twice daily temperature check and health monitoring under nurse supervision

Welcome snack basket

Full board (3 meals per day with Thai or Western options including dietary requirements)

24-hour registered nurse based at the hotel and on call ambulance service

COVID-19 test acccording to government's regulations

Free high speed Wi-Fi

Bottled drinking water

Relaxing area with fitness activities after the first COVID-19 test

20% discount on additional room service and laundry

