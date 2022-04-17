Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Located in Bang Tao Beach, Wings Phuket Villa by Two Villas Holiday offers beautiful modern – Sino summertime style villa with authentic rustic, private swimming pool and sundecks. The property provides free Wi-Fi access in all areas. On-site parking is possible. This self-catering accommodation is 1.9 km from Laguna Phuket Golf Club and 2.4 km from Cherng Talay Police Station. Layan beach is 10 minutes from the property. Phuket Airport is located 11 km away. Wings Phuket Villa by Two Villas Holiday offers 2 styles of villa with Elegant theme & Cozy style decoration for your choices. Equipped with air-conditioning, guests can enjoy a private swimming pool and a garden view from the villa. There is a full kitchenette with a fridge. A private bathroom comes with a bathtub or shower. Other facilities at this property include a tour desk and BBQ. Car hire and airport shuttle service can be arranged upon request.
68/80 Moo 4, Pasak Soi 8, Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110