Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Double Room with Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29 m² ฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room only) 29 m² ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Maximum of 2 Adults Superior Twin Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29 m² ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

HDMI Cable

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Family Room 50 m² ฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Bungalow with Patio 70 m² ฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Kitchen

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Swimming Pool

Work Space

The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.

Amenities / Features 1. Outdoor swimming pool with salt system

2. Beachfront lounge

3.Loungers & umbrellas

4. Patricia's Cafe

5. Co-working space

6. Shared kitchen

7. Wifi access

8. Watersports (Kayaks & Paddle board)

9. Laundry vending washing machine

10. Laundry service

11. Motorbike & car rentals

12. Arrange tours

13. Car parking

