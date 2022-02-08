SAMUI TEST & GO

The Rock Samui

Samui
8.8
rating with
6 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Rock Samui in a prioritized manner, and The Rock Samui will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room with Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29
฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room only) 29
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Superior Twin Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • HDMI Cable
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room 50
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bungalow with Patio 70
฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • HDMI Cable
  • International Channels
  • Kitchen
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space

The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.

Amenities / Features

  • 1. Outdoor swimming pool with salt system
  • 2. Beachfront lounge
  • 3.Loungers & umbrellas
  • 4. Patricia's Cafe
  • 5. Co-working space
  • 6. Shared kitchen
  • 7. Wifi access
  • 8. Watersports (Kayaks & Paddle board)
  • 9. Laundry vending washing machine
  • 10. Laundry service
  • 11. Motorbike & car rentals
  • 12. Arrange tours
  • 13. Car parking
Address / Map

438/16 Moo 1, Taweerajpakdee Road, Maret, Lamai Beach ( Hin Ta Hin Yai ) Koh Samui, Suratthani 84310, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

