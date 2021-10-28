Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Boasting an infinity pool facing a 60-m² beachfront,The Hive Hotel sits on the golden sands of Lamai Beach in Koh Samui. It offers rooms set within quiet tropical gardens. Featuring private balconies, The Hive Hotel's rooms have simple interiors with tiled flooring and dark wood furniture. Each room has cable TV, a DVD player, and a safety deposit box. The private bathroom provides a hot shower and bath toiletries. Guests can relax on the sun loungers by the pool or on the beach, or take a stroll through the landscaped botanical gardens. The resort offers the convenience of a 24-hour reception and a tour desk, as well as laundry services and currency exchange. The beachfront Restaurant serves Thai and Western dishes in an outdoor setting. It is also connected to the pool terrace, so guests can sip refreshments while enjoying the sun. The Hive Hotel is within walking distance of local shops, banks, restaurants and bars. This is our guests' favorite part of Lamai, according to independent reviews.

Amenities / Features Pool with sea view

Free WiFi

Beachfront

Airport shuttle

Free parking

Tea/Coffee Maker

Bar

Score 5.0 /5 Excellent Based on 1 review Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible THE HIVE HOTEL SAMUI, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR THE HIVE HOTEL SAMUI SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇿🇦 Estée du Plessis Arrived on 21/10/2021 5.0 Standard Room Positives Close to the beach. Good food. Shops and restaurants near by. Negatives None. They were absolutely amazing. Super kind and very welcoming. We felt safe and at home. Good food and service!

