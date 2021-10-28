SAMUI TEST & GO

THE HIVE HOTEL SAMUI - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.3
rating with
1255 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Boasting an infinity pool facing a 60-m² beachfront,The Hive Hotel sits on the golden sands of Lamai Beach in Koh Samui. It offers rooms set within quiet tropical gardens.

Featuring private balconies, The Hive Hotel's rooms have simple interiors with tiled flooring and dark wood furniture. Each room has cable TV, a DVD player, and a safety deposit box. The private bathroom provides a hot shower and bath toiletries.

Guests can relax on the sun loungers by the pool or on the beach, or take a stroll through the landscaped botanical gardens. The resort offers the convenience of a 24-hour reception and a tour desk, as well as laundry services and currency exchange.

The beachfront Restaurant serves Thai and Western dishes in an outdoor setting. It is also connected to the pool terrace, so guests can sip refreshments while enjoying the sun.

The Hive Hotel is within walking distance of local shops, banks, restaurants and bars. This is our guests' favorite part of Lamai, according to independent reviews.

Amenities / Features

  • Pool with sea view
  • Free WiFi
  • Beachfront
  • Airport shuttle
  • Free parking
  • Tea/Coffee Maker
  • Bar
🇿🇦Estée du Plessis

Reviewed on 28/10/2021
Arrived on 21/10/2021
5.0 Standard Room
Positives     
  • Close to the beach. Good food. Shops and restaurants near by.
Negatives
  • None.

They were absolutely amazing. Super kind and very welcoming. We felt safe and at home. Good food and service!

Address / Map

124/264 Moo 3 Maret, Lamai Beach, Koh Samui, Suratthani, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84130

