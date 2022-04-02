SAMUI TEST & GO

The Lamai Samui - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
8.5
rating with
338 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
The Lamai Samui - Image 0
The Lamai Samui - Image 1
The Lamai Samui - Image 2
The Lamai Samui - Image 3
The Lamai Samui - Image 4
The Lamai Samui - Image 5
+31 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Overlooking a pristine beach on Koh Samui’s east coast, The Lamai Samui (formerly Le Méridien Koh Samui Resort & Spa) brings to life an oriental heritage village surrounded by lush mature gardens and backed by forested mountains. The resort pathways lined with fragrant frangipani lead to 75 tranquil rooms and villas with relaxing gardens and refreshing pools.

The classic oriental architecture and feng shui design evokes peace and calm at the atmospheric eateries, seafront infinity pool and serene spa. Situated on the beachfront, this Lamai Beach resort offers activities such as kayaking and snorkelling, and is just 10 minutes drive from the lively Chaweng Beach and must-see rock formation sculptures Hin Ta and Hin Yai.

Address / Map

146/24 Moo 4, Maret Beach, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

