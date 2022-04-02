Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Overlooking a pristine beach on Koh Samui’s east coast, The Lamai Samui (formerly Le Méridien Koh Samui Resort & Spa) brings to life an oriental heritage village surrounded by lush mature gardens and backed by forested mountains. The resort pathways lined with fragrant frangipani lead to 75 tranquil rooms and villas with relaxing gardens and refreshing pools.
The classic oriental architecture and feng shui design evokes peace and calm at the atmospheric eateries, seafront infinity pool and serene spa. Situated on the beachfront, this Lamai Beach resort offers activities such as kayaking and snorkelling, and is just 10 minutes drive from the lively Chaweng Beach and must-see rock formation sculptures Hin Ta and Hin Yai.