Samui
8.8
note avec
6 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec The Rock Samui de manière prioritaire, et The Rock Samui percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room with Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29
฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room only) 29
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
Superior Twin Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Câble HDMI
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Installations extérieures
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room 50
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bungalow with Patio 70
฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Cuisine
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail

The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • 1. Outdoor swimming pool with salt system
  • 2. Beachfront lounge
  • 3.Loungers & umbrellas
  • 4. Patricia's Cafe
  • 5. Co-working space
  • 6. Shared kitchen
  • 7. Wifi access
  • 8. Watersports (Kayaks & Paddle board)
  • 9. Laundry vending washing machine
  • 10. Laundry service
  • 11. Motorbike & car rentals
  • 12. Arrange tours
  • 13. Car parking
Adresse / Carte

438/16 Moo 1, Taweerajpakdee Road, Maret, Lamai Beach ( Hin Ta Hin Yai ) Koh Samui, Suratthani 84310, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

