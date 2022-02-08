Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec The Rock Samui de manière prioritaire, et The Rock Samui percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Double Room with Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29 m² ฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Installations extérieures

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Piscine

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room only) 29 m² ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Installations extérieures

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Piscine

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults Superior Twin Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29 m² ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Câble HDMI

Internet - Wifi

Installations extérieures

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Piscine

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Family Room 50 m² ฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Bungalow with Patio 70 m² ฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Câble HDMI

Chaînes internationales

Cuisine

Four micro onde

Installations extérieures

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Piscine

Espace de travail

The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.

Commodités / caractéristiques 1. Outdoor swimming pool with salt system

2. Beachfront lounge

3.Loungers & umbrellas

4. Patricia's Cafe

5. Co-working space

6. Shared kitchen

7. Wifi access

8. Watersports (Kayaks & Paddle board)

9. Laundry vending washing machine

10. Laundry service

11. Motorbike & car rentals

12. Arrange tours

13. Car parking

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX

But 0.0 /5 Non classé Basé sur 0 Commentaires Notation 0 Excellent 0 Très bien 0 Moyenne 0 Pauvres 0 Terrible The Rock Samui , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé. LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Rock Samui VOIR TOUS LES AVIS Si vous étiez un client de, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.

Images du menu alimentaire