Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem The Rock Samui , und The Rock Samui wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Double Room with Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29 m² ฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Balkon

Balkon (voller Zugang)

HDMI Kabel

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Außenanlagen

Raucherzimmer vorhanden

Schwimmbad

Arbeitsbereich SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room only) 29 m² ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Balkon

Balkon (voller Zugang)

HDMI Kabel

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Außenanlagen

Raucherzimmer vorhanden

Schwimmbad

Arbeitsbereich SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 2 Adults Superior Twin Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29 m² ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Balkon

Balkon (voller Zugang)

HDMI Kabel

Internet - Wifi

Außenanlagen

Raucherzimmer vorhanden

Schwimmbad

Arbeitsbereich SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Family Room 50 m² ฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Bungalow with Patio 70 m² ฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Balkon

Balkon (voller Zugang)

HDMI Kabel

Internationale Kanäle

Küche

Mikrowelle

Außenanlagen

Raucherzimmer vorhanden

Schwimmbad

Arbeitsbereich

The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung 1. Outdoor swimming pool with salt system

2. Beachfront lounge

3.Loungers & umbrellas

4. Patricia's Cafe

5. Co-working space

6. Shared kitchen

7. Wifi access

8. Watersports (Kayaks & Paddle board)

9. Laundry vending washing machine

10. Laundry service

11. Motorbike & car rentals

12. Arrange tours

13. Car parking

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels

Ergebnis 0.0 /5 Nicht bewertet Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen Bewertung 0 Ausgezeichnet 0 Sehr gut 0 Durchschnittlich 0 Arm 0 Schrecklich The Rock Samui , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden. ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The Rock Samui SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN Wenn Sie ein Gast bei, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder