Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
予約リクエストにより、優先的にThe Rock Samui 直接連絡し、 The Rock Samuiが直接支払いを回収します。
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.
438/16 Moo 1, Taweerajpakdee Road, Maret, Lamai Beach ( Hin Ta Hin Yai ) Koh Samui, Suratthani 84310, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310