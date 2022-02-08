SAMUI TEST & GO

The Rock Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.8

6レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にThe Rock Samui 直接連絡し、 The Rock Samuiが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room with Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29
฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room only) 29
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults
Superior Twin Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • HDMIケーブル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room 50
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bungalow with Patio 70
฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • キッチン
  • 電子レンジ
  • 屋外施設
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース

The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.

アメニティ/機能

  • 1. Outdoor swimming pool with salt system
  • 2. Beachfront lounge
  • 3.Loungers & umbrellas
  • 4. Patricia's Cafe
  • 5. Co-working space
  • 6. Shared kitchen
  • 7. Wifi access
  • 8. Watersports (Kayaks & Paddle board)
  • 9. Laundry vending washing machine
  • 10. Laundry service
  • 11. Motorbike & car rentals
  • 12. Arrange tours
  • 13. Car parking
住所/地図

438/16 Moo 1, Taweerajpakdee Road, Maret, Lamai Beach ( Hin Ta Hin Yai ) Koh Samui, Suratthani 84310, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

