At Kamalaya Koh Samui, Thailand's award-winning Wellness Sanctuary and Holistic Spa resort, you can experience a life-enriching healthy holiday. Our wellness programs offer solutions for detox, stress and burnout, healthy lifestyle and yoga. If you are looking for a more personalised wellness experience, our team of international naturopaths can work with you to create your own health program from our extensive range of holistic medicine, spa and healing therapies. Centred around a monk's cave that once served Buddhist monks as a place of meditation and spiritual retreat, Kamalaya's essence is expressed in its name, 'Lotus (kamal) Realm (alaya)', an ancient symbol for the growth and unfolding of the human spirit.

Amenities / Features 24 hour front desk

gym

Free parking

Garden

Luggage storage

Multi-lingual staff

No pets allowed

Outdoor swimming pool

Restaurant

Room service

Spa treatments

Wake-up service

