Kamalaya Koh Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Kamalaya Koh Samui in a prioritized manner, and Kamalaya Koh Samui will directly collect payment from you.

At Kamalaya Koh Samui, Thailand's award-winning Wellness Sanctuary and Holistic Spa resort, you can experience a life-enriching healthy holiday. Our wellness programs offer solutions for detox, stress and burnout, healthy lifestyle and yoga. If you are looking for a more personalised wellness experience, our team of international naturopaths can work with you to create your own health program from our extensive range of holistic medicine, spa and healing therapies. Centred around a monk's cave that once served Buddhist monks as a place of meditation and spiritual retreat, Kamalaya's essence is expressed in its name, 'Lotus (kamal) Realm (alaya)', an ancient symbol for the growth and unfolding of the human spirit.

Amenities / Features

  • 24 hour front desk
  • gym
  • Free parking
  • Garden
  • Luggage storage
  • Multi-lingual staff
  • No pets allowed
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Restaurant
  • Room service
  • Spa treatments
  • Wake-up service
Address / Map

102/9 Moo 3, Laem Set Road, Na-Muang, Koh Samui, Suratthani, Thailand, Koh Samui, Hua Thanon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

