Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation , Shortening , No Show: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Room Only-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 3 People-Room Only-Teat and Go Package 32 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room For 3 People-Breakfast-Teat and Go Package 32 m² ฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Beach Bungalow For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Beach Bungalow For 3 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32 m² ฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

As the name implies, this was the first resort in Koh Samui, and it provides 147 tastefully designed rooms along the famous Chaweng Beach. Open since the 1970s, the 3-star First Bungalow Beach Resort is 20km from the Koh Samui Airport and 32km from the Ferry Terminal. The resort is also the only one placed on the connecting point of Chaweng Beach and Chaweng Noi Beach, considered the finest site in Koh Samui. It is also just a 10-minute walk to the main shopping and entertainment venues. As a family-run resort, guests are given personalized service that makes them feel like part of the family. To make your reservation at First Bungalow Beach Resort, just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form and submit.

Score 4.0 /5 Very Good Based on 1 review Rating 0 Excellent 1 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible First Bungalow Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR First Bungalow Beach Resort SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇺🇸 michael harmon Arrived on 11/09/2021 4.0 Beach Bungalow Positives nice beach... great staff great staff ........ first class service ...... great beach ,,,,, good for swimming ....... owner so sweet