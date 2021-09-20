SAMUI TEST & GO

First Bungalow Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.4
rating with
642 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation , Shortening , No Show: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Room Only-Test and Go Package 32
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32
฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 3 People-Room Only-Teat and Go Package 32
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room For 3 People-Breakfast-Teat and Go Package 32
฿19,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Beach Bungalow For 1-2 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32
฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Beach Bungalow For 3 People-Breakfast-Test and Go Package 32
฿23,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony

As the name implies, this was the first resort in Koh Samui, and it provides 147 tastefully designed rooms along the famous Chaweng Beach. Open since the 1970s, the 3-star First Bungalow Beach Resort is 20km from the Koh Samui Airport and 32km from the Ferry Terminal. The resort is also the only one placed on the connecting point of Chaweng Beach and Chaweng Noi Beach, considered the finest site in Koh Samui. It is also just a 10-minute walk to the main shopping and entertainment venues. As a family-run resort, guests are given personalized service that makes them feel like part of the family. To make your reservation at First Bungalow Beach Resort, just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form and submit.

Score
4.0/5
Very Good
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
michael harmon

Reviewed on 20/09/2021
Arrived on 11/09/2021
4.0 Beach Bungalow
Positives     
  • nice beach... great staff

great staff ........ first class service ...... great beach ,,,,, good for swimming ....... owner so sweet

Address / Map

4/6 Moo 3, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

