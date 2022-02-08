SAMUI TEST & GO

The Rock Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.8
คะแนนจาก
6
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
The Rock Samui - Image 0
The Rock Samui - Image 1
The Rock Samui - Image 2
The Rock Samui - Image 3
The Rock Samui - Image 4
The Rock Samui - Image 5
+1 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ The Rock Samui อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ The Rock Samui จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room with Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29
฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room only) 29
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Superior Twin Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • สาย HDMI
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room 50
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bungalow with Patio 70
฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • ครัว
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • 1. Outdoor swimming pool with salt system
  • 2. Beachfront lounge
  • 3.Loungers & umbrellas
  • 4. Patricia's Cafe
  • 5. Co-working space
  • 6. Shared kitchen
  • 7. Wifi access
  • 8. Watersports (Kayaks & Paddle board)
  • 9. Laundry vending washing machine
  • 10. Laundry service
  • 11. Motorbike & car rentals
  • 12. Arrange tours
  • 13. Car parking
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ The Rock Samui ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ The Rock Samui
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

438/16 Moo 1, Taweerajpakdee Road, Maret, Lamai Beach ( Hin Ta Hin Yai ) Koh Samui, Suratthani 84310, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

