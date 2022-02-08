Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ The Rock Samui อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ The Rock Samui จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Double Room with Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29 m² ฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง

พื้นที่ทำงาน ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room only) 29 m² ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง

พื้นที่ทำงาน ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults Superior Twin Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29 m² ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง

พื้นที่ทำงาน ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Family Room 50 m² ฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Bungalow with Patio 70 m² ฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง

The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ 1. Outdoor swimming pool with salt system

2. Beachfront lounge

3.Loungers & umbrellas

4. Patricia's Cafe

5. Co-working space

6. Shared kitchen

7. Wifi access

8. Watersports (Kayaks & Paddle board)

9. Laundry vending washing machine

10. Laundry service

11. Motorbike & car rentals

12. Arrange tours

13. Car parking

