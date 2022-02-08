Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 The Rock Samui 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 The Rock Samui 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Deluxe Double Room with Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29 m²

Superior Double Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room only) 29 m²

Superior Twin Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29 m²

The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.

어메니티 / 특징 1. Outdoor swimming pool with salt system

2. Beachfront lounge

3.Loungers & umbrellas

4. Patricia's Cafe

5. Co-working space

6. Shared kitchen

7. Wifi access

8. Watersports (Kayaks & Paddle board)

9. Laundry vending washing machine

10. Laundry service

11. Motorbike & car rentals

12. Arrange tours

13. Car parking

