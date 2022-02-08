SAMUI TEST & GO

The Rock Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.8

6 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
The Rock Samui - Image 0
The Rock Samui - Image 1
The Rock Samui - Image 2
The Rock Samui - Image 3
The Rock Samui - Image 4
The Rock Samui - Image 5
+1 사진
빠른 응답

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉The Rock Samui 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 The Rock Samui 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room with Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29
฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 야외 시설
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room only) 29
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 야외 시설
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults
Superior Twin Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 야외 시설
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room 50
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bungalow with Patio 70
฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 부엌
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간

The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 1. Outdoor swimming pool with salt system
  • 2. Beachfront lounge
  • 3.Loungers & umbrellas
  • 4. Patricia's Cafe
  • 5. Co-working space
  • 6. Shared kitchen
  • 7. Wifi access
  • 8. Watersports (Kayaks & Paddle board)
  • 9. Laundry vending washing machine
  • 10. Laundry service
  • 11. Motorbike & car rentals
  • 12. Arrange tours
  • 13. Car parking
모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Rock Samui 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Rock Samui
모든 리뷰보기

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

438/16 Moo 1, Taweerajpakdee Road, Maret, Lamai Beach ( Hin Ta Hin Yai ) Koh Samui, Suratthani 84310, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

파트너 호텔

차웽 노이 풀 빌라
8
평가
464 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
스카이 비치 호텔
9.5
평가
23 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

록키스 부티크 리조트
9
평가
414 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
평가
148 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 스파 리조트
7.3
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 하이브 호텔 사무이
8.3
평가
1255 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라마이 사무이
8.5
평가
338 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카말라야 코사무이
8
평가
3 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
퍼스트 방갈로 비치 리조트
7.4
평가
642 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU