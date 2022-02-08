Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de The Rock Samui The Rock Samui zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room with Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29m²
฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Zwembad
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room only) 29m²
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Zwembad
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults
Superior Twin Room With Balcony and Sea View (Room Only) 29m²
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- HDMI kabel
- Internet - wifi
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Zwembad
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room 50m²
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bungalow with Patio 70m²
฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Keuken
- Magnetron
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Zwembad
- Werkruimte
The Rock Samui (SHA Extra Plus)- A hidden beach, refreshing pool, and attractions like the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks, sumptuous restaurants, and unique shops: these are all yours, at The Rock Samui. Tucked in along the coast between the bustling town of Lamai and the peaceful village of Hua Thanon, at The Rock Samui you’re never far from the fun, flair, and food of local Samui culture and hospitality. This is the real Samui and authentic Thailand.The Rock offers three types of accommodation: A spacious villa for groups of 6 to 7, adorable bungalows, and rooms of various sizes to suit groups of 4 to 6 guests. All are air-conditioned.
Voorzieningen / functies
- 1. Outdoor swimming pool with salt system
- 2. Beachfront lounge
- 3.Loungers & umbrellas
- 4. Patricia's Cafe
- 5. Co-working space
- 6. Shared kitchen
- 7. Wifi access
- 8. Watersports (Kayaks & Paddle board)
- 9. Laundry vending washing machine
- 10. Laundry service
- 11. Motorbike & car rentals
- 12. Arrange tours
- 13. Car parking
