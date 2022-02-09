SAMUI TEST & GO

9.4
rating with
15 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the CHUZ Villas Samui in a prioritized manner, and CHUZ Villas Samui will directly collect payment from you.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, nightlife, restaurants district of Koh Samui, CHUZ Villas Samui is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 9 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. CHUZ Villas Samui offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, kitchen. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. All rooms include closet, towels, slippers, separate living room, flat screen television to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's outdoor pool, indoor pool, children's playground, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Koh Samui, make CHUZ Villas Samui your home away from home.

Amenities / Features

  • Balcony, WIFI, Garden, Electricity
Address / Map

206/49 Moo 4 Lamai Beach, Sub-district Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

