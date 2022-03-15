PHUKET TEST & GO

Sino Imperial Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
rating with
1662 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-placed in the sightseeing, restaurants, shopping area of Phuket city, Sino Imperial Phuket Hotel (SHA Plus+) provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The city center is merely less than a kilometer away and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. Visitors can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Phuket CAT Office, The Thavorn Museum, and Baba Phuket Museum. Sino Imperial Phuket Hotel (SHA Plus+) also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. It offers a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, fax machine, as well as souvenir shop. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, it hosts various recreational offerings to ensure you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Sino Imperial Phuket Hotel (SHA Plus+) is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Address / Map

51 Phuket Rd., Taladyai, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

