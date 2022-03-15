PHUKET TEST & GO

시노 임페리얼 푸켓 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2

1662 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

푸켓의 관광, 레스토랑, 쇼핑 지역에 위치한 시노 임페리얼 푸켓 호텔 (SHA Plus+) 숙박시설은 당신의 바쁜 일상을 잠시 쉬게 할 수 있는 좋은 장소가 될 것입니다. 시내 중심가는 1km 미만 거리에 있으며 공항은 50분 이내의 거리에 있습니다. 방문객들은 도시의 최고 관광명소인 Phuket CAT Office, The Thavorn Museum, Baba Phuket Museum에서 즐거운 시간을 보낼 수 있습니다. 시노 임페리얼 푸켓 호텔(SHA Plus+) 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. 전 객실 무료 Wi-Fi, 편의점, 팩스, 기념품 가게 등 다양한 서비스를 제공합니다. 모든 게스트 숙박 시설은 비할 데 없는 편안함을 보장하기 위해 사려 깊은 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 또한, 머무는 동안 즐길 수 있는 다양한 레크리에이션 서비스를 제공합니다. 본 숙소(시노 임페리얼 푸켓 호텔(SHA Plus+))는 푸켓 여행을 위한 최적의 장소입니다.

주소 /지도

51 Phuket Rd., Taladyai, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

