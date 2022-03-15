시노 임페리얼 푸켓 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
푸켓의 관광, 레스토랑, 쇼핑 지역에 위치한 시노 임페리얼 푸켓 호텔 (SHA Plus+) 숙박시설은 당신의 바쁜 일상을 잠시 쉬게 할 수 있는 좋은 장소가 될 것입니다. 시내 중심가는 1km 미만 거리에 있으며 공항은 50분 이내의 거리에 있습니다. 방문객들은 도시의 최고 관광명소인 Phuket CAT Office, The Thavorn Museum, Baba Phuket Museum에서 즐거운 시간을 보낼 수 있습니다. 시노 임페리얼 푸켓 호텔(SHA Plus+) 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. 전 객실 무료 Wi-Fi, 편의점, 팩스, 기념품 가게 등 다양한 서비스를 제공합니다. 모든 게스트 숙박 시설은 비할 데 없는 편안함을 보장하기 위해 사려 깊은 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 또한, 머무는 동안 즐길 수 있는 다양한 레크리에이션 서비스를 제공합니다. 본 숙소(시노 임페리얼 푸켓 호텔(SHA Plus+))는 푸켓 여행을 위한 최적의 장소입니다.