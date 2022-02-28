Rome Place Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
This comfortable budget hotel in the heart of Phuket Town offers a convenient base close to shopping malls and restaurants. Rome Place Hotel is located right in Phuket's town center with transportation facilities, shopping malls, restaurants, and travel agencies within a short distance. The Ocean Shopping Mall is a mere two-minute walk from Rome Place Hotel with numerous shops and restaurants for you to choose. The regional bus terminal is also close by, so traveling from Phuket to any other provinces in southern Thailand can be done easily. The property features clean and spacious guestrooms with modern facilities so that your stay here, whether for business or pleasure, will be as enjoyable as possible. Book your room now at Rome Place Hotel via our secure online booking form. The first step is to enter and submit your travel dates in the spaces provided.