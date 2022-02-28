PHUKET TEST & GO

罗马广场酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.1
通过
541条评论进行评分
更新于 February 28, 2022
Rome Place Hotel - Image 0
Rome Place Hotel - Image 1
Rome Place Hotel - Image 2
Rome Place Hotel - Image 3
Rome Place Hotel - Image 4
Rome Place Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

这家舒适的经济型酒店位于普吉镇中心，是靠近购物中心和餐厅的便利基地。罗马广场酒店位于普吉镇中心，交通便利，附近有购物中心、餐厅和旅行社。海洋购物中心距离罗马广场酒店仅有两分钟的步行路程，那里有众多商店和餐厅供您选择。区域巴士总站也在附近，因此可以轻松地从普吉岛前往泰国南部的任何其他省份。酒店拥有干净宽敞的客房，配备现代化的设施，让您无论是商务还是休闲，都能尽享愉悦的住宿体验。请选择您的停留日期，填写我们的安全在线订房表来预订在罗马广场酒店的客房。第一步是在提供的空白处输入并提交您的旅行日期。

地址/地图

23/8 Soi Hub-Ek Road, Phuket Road A. Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

