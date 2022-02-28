PHUKET TEST & GO

로마 플레이스 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.1

541 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 28, 2022
Rome Place Hotel - Image 0
Rome Place Hotel - Image 1
Rome Place Hotel - Image 2
Rome Place Hotel - Image 3
Rome Place Hotel - Image 4
Rome Place Hotel - Image 5
+13 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

푸켓 타운 중심부에 위치한 이 편안한 저예산 호텔은 쇼핑몰과 레스토랑에서 가까운 편리한 기지를 제공합니다. Rome Place Hotel은 교통 시설, 쇼핑몰, 레스토랑, 여행사가 가까운 거리에 있는 푸켓 시내 중심가에 있습니다. 오션 쇼핑몰은 다양한 상점과 레스토랑이 있는 Rome Place Hotel에서 도보로 단 2분 거리에 있습니다. 지역 버스 터미널도 가깝기 때문에 푸켓에서 태국 남부의 다른 지역으로 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다. 이 호텔은 비즈니스 또는 여가 목적에 상관없이 귀하의 체류가 최대한 즐거운 시간이 될 수 있도록 현대적인 시설을 갖춘 깨끗하고 넓은 객실을 제공합니다. 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 통해 Rome Place Hotel의 객실을 지금 예약하세요. 첫 번째 단계는 제공된 공간에 여행 날짜를 입력하고 제출하는 것입니다.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
로마 플레이스 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 로마 플레이스 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

23/8 Soi Hub-Ek Road, Phuket Road A. Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

그린 리프 호스텔
8.4
평가
21 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 블랭킷 호텔 푸켓 타운
8.9
평가
467 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
이비스 스타일 푸켓 시티
8.4
평가
632 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓에서 취침
7.9
평가
475 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 시티 포키트라
8.2
평가
174 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 블랑카 부티크 호텔 푸켓
9
평가
1059 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
온 온 호텔의 추억
8.8
평가
1551 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
블루 호스텔
8.6
평가
146 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU