로마 플레이스 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
푸켓 타운 중심부에 위치한 이 편안한 저예산 호텔은 쇼핑몰과 레스토랑에서 가까운 편리한 기지를 제공합니다. Rome Place Hotel은 교통 시설, 쇼핑몰, 레스토랑, 여행사가 가까운 거리에 있는 푸켓 시내 중심가에 있습니다. 오션 쇼핑몰은 다양한 상점과 레스토랑이 있는 Rome Place Hotel에서 도보로 단 2분 거리에 있습니다. 지역 버스 터미널도 가깝기 때문에 푸켓에서 태국 남부의 다른 지역으로 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다. 이 호텔은 비즈니스 또는 여가 목적에 상관없이 귀하의 체류가 최대한 즐거운 시간이 될 수 있도록 현대적인 시설을 갖춘 깨끗하고 넓은 객실을 제공합니다. 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 통해 Rome Place Hotel의 객실을 지금 예약하세요. 첫 번째 단계는 제공된 공간에 여행 날짜를 입력하고 제출하는 것입니다.