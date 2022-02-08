Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the LiT BANGKOK Hotel in a prioritized manner, and LiT BANGKOK Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant One Bedroom Superior Suite (Full Prepayment required) 40 m² ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Washing Machine

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant One Bedroom Deluxe Suite (Full Prepayment required) 50 m² ฿18,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,400 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Washing Machine

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant One Bedroom Duplex Suite (Full Prepayment required) 72 m² ฿25,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿21,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Washing Machine

Work Space

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, shopping district of Bangkok, LiT BANGKOK Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. LiT BANGKOK located in super convenient city centre location; only minutes away from the prime shopping and entertainment such as MBK, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon - as well as outstanding city attractions and landmarks including Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre, Jim Thomson’s House and the National Stadium Sky Train station. As a SHA Extra Plus certified hotel, we offers Test & Go Package as per below details: Packages inclusive of:- Private balcony (size varies per room type)

Complimentary high speed Wi-Fi

20% discount on room service menu

24 hours nurse on call service for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine

24 hours emergency ambulance service ** Full Prepayment required, otherwise booking is not confirmed. ** For check-in after 16.00 hrs., guest is required a 2-night Test & Go Package due to RT-PCR test and result process. Our Reservation team will inform you during booking inquiry process.

Amenities / Features The bedroom, living room and bathroom with separate shower and bath

Fully equipped kitchenette with dining table

TV set with international satellite channels and a DVD player in the living area

Two-in-one washer/dryer

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels