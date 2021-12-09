BANGKOK TEST & GO

Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7

4953 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Included Meal 32
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
The chic, 5-star Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel's premier location, ultra-modern meeting facilities and large infinity pool have an undeniable appeal, but don't forget to make time for Bangkok: the Grand Palace is within easy reach or shopping right next door at the Duty Free mall. Each room is adorned with cable TV, marble bathroom, and separate shower amidst impressive modern décor. Its prime location places guests at the apex of Bangkok’s nightlife, business and shopping districts, and affords them convenient access to transport such as the sky train service and expressways.

모든 리뷰보기

🇹🇭Suratsavadee Kridsanasuwan

검토 09/12/2021
도착 01/12/2021
4.7 Superior 1 King Bed
긍정적     
  • Clean, good service, fresh foods, value for money
네거티브
  • Nothing

We traveled from USA, so tried from long flight . Therefore, we need smooth process to serve us as a professional service. This hotel is the answer.

8/2, Rangnam Road Thanon-Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

