BANGKOK TEST & GO

Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
通过
4953条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 0
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 2
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 3
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 4
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 5
+46 相片
快速反应
5% 订金
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到26预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel以优先方式，以及Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Included Meal 32
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

The chic, 5-star Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel's premier location, ultra-modern meeting facilities and large infinity pool have an undeniable appeal, but don't forget to make time for Bangkok: the Grand Palace is within easy reach or shopping right next door at the Duty Free mall. Each room is adorned with cable TV, marble bathroom, and separate shower amidst impressive modern décor. Its prime location places guests at the apex of Bangkok’s nightlife, business and shopping districts, and affords them convenient access to transport such as the sky train service and expressways.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
4.7/5
优秀的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
查看所有评论

🇹🇭Suratsavadee Kridsanasuwan

评论于 09/12/2021
到达 01/12/2021
4.7 Superior 1 King Bed
正数     
  • Clean, good service, fresh foods, value for money
负面的
  • Nothing

We traveled from USA, so tried from long flight . Therefore, we need smooth process to serve us as a professional service. This hotel is the answer.

地址/地图

8/2, Rangnam Road Thanon-Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4

7337 评论
฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4

2605 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5

57 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU