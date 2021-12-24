Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1-Bedroom Platinum 72 m² ฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony

Offering a feeling of seclusion and tranquility whilst being right in the city center, the apartment-style accommodations of Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel are perfect for those seeking a place to call home. The hotel features 152 spacious units which are equipped with all the amenities to make one feel at home. For leisure, there is an outdoor swimming pool with breath-taking views of the bustling city, a fitness center, spa, and even a children’s playroom. A few steps outside the hotel is the city's main business district on Wireless and Ploenchit Roads. The Chidlom skytrain station, several shopping malls, business headquarters, and numerous embassies are also within reach. Whether for business or leisure, the Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel is an excellent choice.

Score 4.8 /5 Excellent Based on 1 review 🇵🇭 Sheryl C Pradel Arrived on 22/12/2021 4.8 1-Bedroom Platinum Positives Friendly staff operating 24/7.

Stayed in suite, Felt like one bedroom apartment.

Room, very comfortable in size and quiet.

Everywhere was cleaned and sanitized.

Homely atmosphere.

Malls and restaurants everywhere and at walking distance.

Easy access to skytrain (BTS) when needed. Negatives New buildings are being built blocking some of the views. Spouse and I will definitely consider this hotel again when we visit Bangkok. Seven nights deals.