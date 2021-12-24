BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1-Bedroom Platinum 72
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Small Deposit
  • Washing Machine

Offering a feeling of seclusion and tranquility whilst being right in the city center, the apartment-style accommodations of Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel are perfect for those seeking a place to call home. The hotel features 152 spacious units which are equipped with all the amenities to make one feel at home. For leisure, there is an outdoor swimming pool with breath-taking views of the bustling city, a fitness center, spa, and even a children’s playroom. A few steps outside the hotel is the city's main business district on Wireless and Ploenchit Roads. The Chidlom skytrain station, several shopping malls, business headquarters, and numerous embassies are also within reach. Whether for business or leisure, the Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel is an excellent choice.

If you were a guest at Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇵🇭Sheryl C Pradel

Reviewed on 24/12/2021
Arrived on 22/12/2021
4.8 1-Bedroom Platinum
Positives     
  • Friendly staff operating 24/7.
  • Stayed in suite, Felt like one bedroom apartment.
  • Room, very comfortable in size and quiet.
  • Everywhere was cleaned and sanitized.
  • Homely atmosphere.
  • Malls and restaurants everywhere and at walking distance.
  • Easy access to skytrain (BTS) when needed.
Negatives
  • New buildings are being built blocking some of the views.

Spouse and I will definitely consider this hotel again when we visit Bangkok. Seven nights deals.

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

9 Soi Tonson, Ploenchit Road, Lumpini , Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Popular Filters

