Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
оценка с
4953
Обновление February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Included Meal 32
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
The chic, 5-star Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel's premier location, ultra-modern meeting facilities and large infinity pool have an undeniable appeal, but don't forget to make time for Bangkok: the Grand Palace is within easy reach or shopping right next door at the Duty Free mall. Each room is adorned with cable TV, marble bathroom, and separate shower amidst impressive modern décor. Its prime location places guests at the apex of Bangkok’s nightlife, business and shopping districts, and affords them convenient access to transport such as the sky train service and expressways.

🇹🇭Suratsavadee Kridsanasuwan

Проверено на 09/12/2021
Прибыл 01/12/2021
4.7 Superior 1 King Bed
Положительные     
  • Clean, good service, fresh foods, value for money
Отрицательные
  • Nothing

We traveled from USA, so tried from long flight . Therefore, we need smooth process to serve us as a professional service. This hotel is the answer.

Адрес / Карта

8/2, Rangnam Road Thanon-Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

