Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
คะแนนจาก
4953
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 0
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 2
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 3
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 4
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now

Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Superior Included Meal 32
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
The chic, 5-star Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel's premier location, ultra-modern meeting facilities and large infinity pool have an undeniable appeal, but don't forget to make time for Bangkok: the Grand Palace is within easy reach or shopping right next door at the Duty Free mall. Each room is adorned with cable TV, marble bathroom, and separate shower amidst impressive modern décor. Its prime location places guests at the apex of Bangkok’s nightlife, business and shopping districts, and affords them convenient access to transport such as the sky train service and expressways.

คะแนน
4.7/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
1
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
🇹🇭Suratsavadee Kridsanasuwan

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/12/2021
4.7 Superior 1 King Bed
แง่บวก     
  • Clean, good service, fresh foods, value for money
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

We traveled from USA, so tried from long flight . Therefore, we need smooth process to serve us as a professional service. This hotel is the answer.

8/2, Rangnam Road Thanon-Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

