BANGKOK TEST & GO

Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7

4953レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 0
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 2
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 3
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 4
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel - Image 5
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Included Meal 32
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
The chic, 5-star Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel's premier location, ultra-modern meeting facilities and large infinity pool have an undeniable appeal, but don't forget to make time for Bangkok: the Grand Palace is within easy reach or shopping right next door at the Duty Free mall. Each room is adorned with cable TV, marble bathroom, and separate shower amidst impressive modern décor. Its prime location places guests at the apex of Bangkok’s nightlife, business and shopping districts, and affords them convenient access to transport such as the sky train service and expressways.

スコア
4.7/5
優れた
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
🇹🇭Suratsavadee Kridsanasuwan

でレビュー 09/12/2021
に到着しました 01/12/2021
4.7 Superior 1 King Bed
ポジティブ     
  • Clean, good service, fresh foods, value for money
ネガ
  • Nothing

We traveled from USA, so tried from long flight . Therefore, we need smooth process to serve us as a professional service. This hotel is the answer.

住所/地図

8/2, Rangnam Road Thanon-Phayathai, Ratchathewi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

