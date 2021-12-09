Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. このホテルは、 26最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にPullman Bangkok King Power Hotel 直接連絡し、 Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Included Meal 32 m² ฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,400 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK

The chic, 5-star Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel's premier location, ultra-modern meeting facilities and large infinity pool have an undeniable appeal, but don't forget to make time for Bangkok: the Grand Palace is within easy reach or shopping right next door at the Duty Free mall. Each room is adorned with cable TV, marble bathroom, and separate shower amidst impressive modern décor. Its prime location places guests at the apex of Bangkok’s nightlife, business and shopping districts, and affords them convenient access to transport such as the sky train service and expressways.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索