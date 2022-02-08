Phi Phi Holiday Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Phi Phi Holiday Resort sits on a white sandy beach bordering the Andaman Sea. The resort features 2 landscaped pools, a fitness room and the Scuba Schools International Dive Centre. Lazy afternoons in the sun can be spent on loungers at the large private balcony. Rooms at Phi Phi Holiday Resort offer the comfort of classic wood furnishings and a flat-screen TV.

Guests can enjoy a relaxing massage, or try water activities like snorkeling and fishing. Excursions to surrounding islands can be arranged at the tour desk, while souvenirs can be purchased at the boutique. A kid's club is also available.

Phi Phi Holiday Resort can arrange resort transfers by speed boat from Klong Jilard Pier in Krabi and Rassada Pier in Phuket.

Tai Rom Prao Restaurant is traditional Thai décor coupled with the soft melody of classic Thai music create a cosy and inviting ambiance for dinner and breakfast at Tai Rom Prao. Offering all-you-can-eat breakfast and dinner buffets, and featuring a different cuisine every night, this spacious restaurant and its adjoining open-air terrace is perfect for families and large groups. À la carte options are also available.

Jimmy's Cafe when you can feel the soft sand under your feet as you dine at this delightful beachfront venue. Shaded by a canopy of leafy trees, this lively seaside restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, and provides a choice of Thai and international fare including pasta, pizza and grilled mains. Dinner is a sumptuous affair featuring an array of seafood on a bed of ice, which can be cooked to your liking

Catch the best sunset on Phi Phi Island at the Sunset Restaurant, a poolside destination that offers a 180-degree view of the horizon and the vast Andaman Sea. This elegantly decorated venue serves a variety of sumptuous international delights for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Mong Tha Lay Bar is the perfect place to wind down after a long day in the sun. Quench your thirst with refreshing fruit juices and smoothies, relax with an ice-cold beer or stay in the shade while you sip on a signature cocktail. Open all day, this breezy, open-air bar features live band performances and special events.

Enjoy Phi Phi Island’s signature sunsets with a nightly celebration at Sunset Bar. Raise a toast to the sun as it dips into the sea, painting the sky in blazing purples and reds. Laze happy hour away at the bar or on a comfy beanbag by the pool while sipping specially created sundowner cocktails.