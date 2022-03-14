Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Koh Phi Phi. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Phi Phi hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, private check in/check out, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, express check-in/check-out can be enjoyed at the hotel. Guests can choose from 80 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as watersports equipment rentals, boats, canoe, private beach, outdoor pool to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel.