KRABI TEST & GO

The Small Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
The Small Resort - Image 0
The Small Resort - Image 1
The Small Resort - Image 2
The Small Resort - Image 3
The Small Resort - Image 4
The Small Resort - Image 5
+16 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
30% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Small Resort in a prioritized manner, and The Small Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Located on the peaceful corner between Ao Nang and Noppharatthara beaches, the Small hotel showcases a great location with its charming style. Enveloped by the warm atmosphere of its Asian Chic architecture with a smooth blending of the furnishings, we treat our guests with truly special sensations, vivid expression of modern, and ancient Thai culture reflected in every detail of the hotel interior. From the hotel Entrance, the concept of “ Sao Ta Lung” in Thai is presented.

These stunning clusters of poles derive from the ancient concept when an important person visits Thailand, the King will arrange a wild elephant capture to show to His important guest. To highlight our concept of “All guests are our important Visitors” the figures of elephants also appear on a wide variety of our decorations.

Amenities / Features

  • Free WiFi
  • Swimming Pools
  • Restaurant
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Small Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Small Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

167 Moo 3, Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
rating with
180 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU