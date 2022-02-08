KRABI TEST & GO

Peace Laguna Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

Please check your mail box, junk mail or spam mail for our reply or confirmation email. No cancellation 24 hrs prior to arrival. Late cancellation charge of 100% of the total amount. For any refunds it is subject to transaction fee and currency exchange. Payment by OMISE payment link system- a secured way of paying online.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Standard Room - Krabi Airport 36
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Standard Room - Phuket Airport 36
฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room - Krabi Airport 50
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room - Phuket Airport 50
฿21,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Cottage - Phuket Airport 60
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Cottage - Krabi Airport 60
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Cottage - Phuket Airport 70
฿28,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿-1 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Cottage - Krabi Airport 70
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Private Cottage - Krabi Airport 75
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Private Cottage - Phuket Airport 75
฿31,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

Peace Laguna Resort prides itself on offering accommodation that utilizes the harmony of nature to add to your unforgettable trip to Krabi. There are 149 rooms and cottages in all, each sat next to a peaceful lake affording the rooms gorgeous views. Each room has been crafted to the highest standards with quality materials, including natural teak flooring and natural fabrics. On-site, there are three swimming pools, a children’s area, and an all-day restaurant serving Thai and international cuisine. No trip to Krabi would be complete without at least one diving trip, and lessons can be arranged at the resort dive shop. To continue with your reservation at Peace Laguna Resort, please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

Amenities / Features

  • 3 pools with kids pool
  • 2 outlets - Rice an Spice and Lagoon Restaurant
  • wifi
  • Lobby Bar
  • Ballroom and meeting rooms
  • Maya Spa
  • Kids corner and playground
  • 24 hrs reception
  • 24 hrs security
  • Tour and Transfer counter
  • Library
Address / Map

193 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

