Peace Laguna Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults
Standard Room - Krabi Airport 36m²
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Small Deposit
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
Standard Room - Phuket Airport 36m²
฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room - Krabi Airport 50m²
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room - Phuket Airport 50m²
฿21,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Cottage - Phuket Airport 60m²
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Cottage - Krabi Airport 60m²
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Cottage - Phuket Airport 70m²
฿28,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿-1 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Cottage - Krabi Airport 70m²
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Private Cottage - Krabi Airport 75m²
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Private Cottage - Phuket Airport 75m²
฿31,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Connecting Room
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Non-Married Couples
- Small Deposit
- Small Fees for Children
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Peace Laguna Resort prides itself on offering accommodation that utilizes the harmony of nature to add to your unforgettable trip to Krabi. There are 149 rooms and cottages in all, each sat next to a peaceful lake affording the rooms gorgeous views. Each room has been crafted to the highest standards with quality materials, including natural teak flooring and natural fabrics. On-site, there are three swimming pools, a children's area, and an all-day restaurant serving Thai and international cuisine. No trip to Krabi would be complete without at least one diving trip, and lessons can be arranged at the resort dive shop.
Amenities / Features
- 3 pools with kids pool
- 2 outlets - Rice an Spice and Lagoon Restaurant
- wifi
- Lobby Bar
- Ballroom and meeting rooms
- Maya Spa
- Kids corner and playground
- 24 hrs reception
- 24 hrs security
- Tour and Transfer counter
- Library
