Krabi
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn in a prioritized manner, and Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn will directly collect payment from you.

Its location on Ao Nang beach and proximity to the pier makes Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn (SHA Plus+) a popular choice amongst visitors. Situated on the beach road, a short leisurely stroll will take you directly from your room to the beautiful sandy beach. The pier, where long-tail boats depart and arrive, is also a stone’s throw away, making exploring other beaches and islands an easy affair. The hotel offers clean and comfortable accommodation with all modern facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool. Enjoy a fantastic view of the Ao Nang Beach and Phi Phi Island in the distance from the hotel restaurant. Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn (SHA Plus+) is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

119 Moo 2 T.Aonang A. Muang, Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

