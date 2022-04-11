KRABI TEST & GO

SAii Phi Phi Island Village - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
Updated on April 11, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This 4.5 star tropical resort is surrounded by lush greenery and overlooks the Andaman Sea. Each of the Thai style bungalows are individually built with luxurious interior designs of traditional fabrics and settings. Guests at the SAii Phi Phi Island Village (SHA Plus+) can choose from a range of dining options offering local specialties, international delicacies, and seafood dishes. Facilities at the hotel include a swimming pool, private beach, gift shop, and hotel speedboat transfer between Koh Phi Phi and Phuket. Recreational activities include a modern, fully equipped dive center, spa, snorkeling, hiking, fishing, and nature excursions.

Address / Map

49 Moo 8 Tambon Ao Nang, Loh Ba Gao, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

 
