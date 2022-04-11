Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This 4.5 star tropical resort is surrounded by lush greenery and overlooks the Andaman Sea. Each of the Thai style bungalows are individually built with luxurious interior designs of traditional fabrics and settings. Guests at the SAii Phi Phi Island Village (SHA Plus+) can choose from a range of dining options offering local specialties, international delicacies, and seafood dishes. Facilities at the hotel include a swimming pool, private beach, gift shop, and hotel speedboat transfer between Koh Phi Phi and Phuket. Recreational activities include a modern, fully equipped dive center, spa, snorkeling, hiking, fishing, and nature excursions.