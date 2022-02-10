KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi Cha Da Resort

Krabi
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Set 17.8 kilometers from Krabi International Airport, Krabi Cha Da Resort offers guests a number of beach options without the crowds found in many such tourist destinations. This boutique hotel in the resort town of Krabi offers everything from adventure sports to simple relaxation. Guests can visit the Nopparathara Beach and Phra Nang Beach, both about 3.5 kilometers from the resort. Rock climbing is also available at Railay. Krabi Cha Da Resort offers its own recreational facilities as well, including a spa, outdoor pool, garden, and a fitness center. Airport transfers and room service cater to guests, and a concierge, valet parking, and poolside bar add to the hospitality. It will only take one night at Krabi Cha Da Resort to find the perfect stay.

Address / Map

500 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

