KRABI TEST & GO

The Scene Cliff View Villas - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
The Scene Cliff View Villas - Image 0
The Scene Cliff View Villas - Image 1
The Scene Cliff View Villas - Image 2
The Scene Cliff View Villas - Image 3
The Scene Cliff View Villas - Image 4
The Scene Cliff View Villas - Image 5
+39 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Scene Cliff View Villas in a prioritized manner, and The Scene Cliff View Villas will directly collect payment from you.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Krabi, The Scene Cliff View Villas. is the perfect choice. The property is just 2 km away from the city center, and it normally takes about minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Scene Cliff View Villas. offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. The property features 24 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include closet, complimentary tea, towels, clothes rack, slippers. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, massage, kids club, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy a great location and services to match at The Scene Cliff View Villas..

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Scene Cliff View Villas, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Scene Cliff View Villas
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

907 Moo 2, Ao Nang Beach, Muang Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
rating with
755 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU