Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Rayavadee Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Rayavadee Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

One of the finest luxury accommodation in Krabi, this resort faces three of the province’s most stunning beaches. The resort forms a triangle that sprawls across Krabi and offers direct access to Railay Beach, Nam Mao Beach, and Phra Nang Beach. All three are part of the Krabi Marine National Park and are therefore preserved to the most pristine condition. All pavilions are opulently decorated with teak wood furniture. For a truly luxurious traveling experience, the Rayavadee Hotel offers guests a transfer service aboard its own speedboat from the pier to the resort’s entrance.

Amenities / Features Dining in a natural limestone cave at our Grotto restaurant overlooking Phranang Beach

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Rayavadee Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Rayavadee Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.