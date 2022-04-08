KRABI TEST & GO

Diamond Cave Resort & Spa - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
Updated on April 8, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Railay, Diamond Cave Resort & Spa is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. The city center is merely 25.0 km away and the airport can be reached within 40 minutes. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Real Rocks Climbing School & Shop, Railay Beach, Phra Nang Beach. The facilities and services provided by Diamond Cave Resort & Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including Wi-Fi in public areas, airport transfer, family room, restaurant, tours. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, diving, fishing, massage, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Diamond Cave Resort & Spa hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

543 Moo 2, Aonang Muang Krabi, Railay, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

