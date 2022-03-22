Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Clean, affordable, and close to the beach, Outdoor Inn & Restaurant could be just what you are looking for. Located on Kata Beach, you can easily walk out to the sandy shore or hire a bike to access the nightlife of Patong. And when you return to Outdoor Inn & Restaurant, you are assured a pleasant night's sleep. Spend your days island hopping, snorkeling, diving, sailing, and visiting the temples. With an excellent location, clean amenities, and pocket friendly prices, Outdoor Inn & Restaurant is sure to meet all your needs.

