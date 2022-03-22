PHUKET TEST & GO

Outdoor Inn & Restaurant - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
rating with
309 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Outdoor Inn & Restaurant is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Clean, affordable, and close to the beach, Outdoor Inn & Restaurant could be just what you are looking for. Located on Kata Beach, you can easily walk out to the sandy shore or hire a bike to access the nightlife of Patong. And when you return to Outdoor Inn & Restaurant, you are assured a pleasant night's sleep. Spend your days island hopping, snorkeling, diving, sailing, and visiting the temples. With an excellent location, clean amenities, and pocket friendly prices, Outdoor Inn & Restaurant is sure to meet all your needs.

Address / Map

100/41-42 Kata Road, Tambol Karon, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

