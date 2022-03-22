Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Outdoor Inn & Restaurant is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
깨끗하고 저렴하며 해변과 가까운 Outdoor Inn & Restaurant은 당신이 찾고 있는 바로 그 곳입니다. 카타 비치에 위치한 이 곳은 모래사장으로 쉽게 걸어가거나 자전거를 대여하여 빠통의 밤문화를 즐길 수 있습니다. 그리고 Outdoor Inn & Restaurant으로 돌아오면 편안한 숙면을 취하실 수 있습니다. 섬 호핑, 스노클링, 다이빙, 항해 및 사원 방문으로 하루를 보내십시오. 훌륭한 위치, 깨끗한 시설, 저렴한 가격으로 Outdoor Inn & Restaurant은 귀하의 모든 요구를 만족시켜 드릴 것입니다.