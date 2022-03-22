PHUKET TEST & GO

เอาท์ดอร์ อินน์ แอนด์ เรสเตอรองท์ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
คะแนนจาก
309
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 22, 2022
Outdoor Inn & Restaurant - Image 0
Outdoor Inn & Restaurant - Image 1
Outdoor Inn & Restaurant - Image 2
Outdoor Inn & Restaurant - Image 3
Outdoor Inn & Restaurant - Image 4
Outdoor Inn & Restaurant - Image 5
+17 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Outdoor Inn & Restaurant is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

สะอาด ราคาไม่แพง และใกล้ชายหาด Outdoor Inn & Restaurant อาจเป็นสิ่งที่คุณกำลังมองหา ตั้งอยู่บนหาดกะตะ คุณสามารถเดินออกไปที่หาดทรายหรือเช่าจักรยานเพื่อไปยังสถานบันเทิงยามค่ำคืนของป่าตองได้อย่างง่ายดาย และเมื่อคุณกลับมาที่ Outdoor Inn & Restaurant คุณจะมั่นใจได้ว่าหลับสบายตลอดคืน ใช้เวลาทั้งวันของคุณท่องเกาะ ดำน้ำตื้น ดำน้ำลึก ล่องเรือใบ และเยี่ยมชมวัดวาอาราม ด้วยทำเลที่ยอดเยี่ยม สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกสะอาด และราคาสบายกระเป๋า Outdoor Inn & Restaurant จะตอบสนองทุกความต้องการของคุณอย่างแน่นอน

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ เอาท์ดอร์ อินน์ แอนด์ เรสเตอรองท์ ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ เอาท์ดอร์ อินน์ แอนด์ เรสเตอรองท์
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

100/41-42 Kata Road, Tambol Karon, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

โอโซ่ ภูเก็ต
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
70 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พีช ฮิลล์ รีสอร์ท
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
510 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กะตะ อวิสต้า รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2453 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเดอะ เมโลดี้ ภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
370 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บียอนด์ รีสอร์ท กะรน
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
943 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เมธาดีรีสอร์ทแอนด์วิลล่า
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2205 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อวิสต้า แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต กะรน เอ็มแกลเลอรี
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
687 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กะตะ ทรานควิล วิลล่า
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
164 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU