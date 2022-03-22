PHUKET TEST & GO

アウトドアイン＆レストラン - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

309レビューによる評価
更新日 March 22, 2022
Outdoor Inn & Restaurant - Image 0
Outdoor Inn & Restaurant - Image 1
Outdoor Inn & Restaurant - Image 2
Outdoor Inn & Restaurant - Image 3
Outdoor Inn & Restaurant - Image 4
Outdoor Inn & Restaurant - Image 5
+17 写真
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Outdoor Inn & Restaurant is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

清潔で手頃な価格、そしてビーチに近いOutdoor Inn＆Restaurantは、まさにあなたが探しているものかもしれません。カタビーチに位置し、砂浜に簡単に出かけたり、自転車を借りてパトンのナイトライフにアクセスできます。そして、Outdoor Inn＆Restaurantに戻ると、快適な夜の眠りが保証されます。島巡り、シュノーケリング、ダイビング、セーリング、そして寺院への訪問で一日を過ごしましょう。絶好のロケーション、清潔な設備、そしてポケットに優しい価格で、Outdoor Inn＆Restaurantはあなたのすべてのニーズを満たすこと間違いなしです。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
アウトドアイン＆レストランゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す アウトドアイン＆レストラン
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

100/41-42 Kata Road, Tambol Karon, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

OZOプーケット
9.1
との評価
70 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピーチヒルリゾート
7.7
との評価
510 レビュー
から ฿-1
メロディープーケットホテル
8.5
との評価
370 レビュー
から ฿-1
ビヨンドリゾートカロン
8.4
との評価
943 レビュー
から ฿-1
メタディーリゾートアンドヴィラズ
8.6
との評価
2205 レビュー
から ฿-1
アビスタグランデプーケットカロンMギャラリー
8.9
との評価
687 レビュー
から ฿-1
カタ静かな別荘
8.6
との評価
164 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU