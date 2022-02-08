PHUKET TEST & GO

Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
rating with
338 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Conveniently located in Phuket, Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 22.8 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping are just a few of the facilities that set Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort is home to 254 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, in-room tablet. We proposes a choice of 5 restaurants and bars; Asia Alive, Champion Bar and Grill, Tai Sushi Bar, Joe Kool's, Ocean's Restaurant and Wow Cow Ice-Cream.The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as dart board, water park, yoga room, fitness center, sauna to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Novotel Phuket Surin Beach Resort.

Address / Map

106/27 Moo 3, Cherngtalay, Talang, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

