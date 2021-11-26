Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
ในทอนบุรี บีช รีสอร์ท อยู่ห่างจากหาดในทอนโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียงครู่เดียว เป็นสถานที่พักผ่อนที่ไม่ซ้ำแบบใครที่ภูเขามาบรรจบกับทะเล ด้วยพื้นที่กว้างขวางกว่า 20 ไร่และป่าเขตร้อนอันเขียวชอุ่มที่หันหน้าเข้าหาชายหาดอันเงียบสงบที่อยู่ใกล้เคียง รายการกิจกรรมที่ยาวเหยียดของเราช่วยรับรองว่าคุณจะไม่มีวันหมดกิจกรรมให้ทำ แช่ตัวและผ่อนคลายในสระว่ายน้ำ 2 สระของเรา สระว่ายน้ำขนาด 40 เมตรของเราเหมาะสำหรับนักว่ายน้ำตัวยง ในขณะที่เด็กๆ และปลากะพงจะคลั่งไคล้ทะเลสาบสีฟ้าครามที่มีหาดทรายจริงๆ กิจกรรมกลางแจ้งและในร่มที่หลากหลาย รวมถึงศูนย์ออกกำลังกายที่มีอุปกรณ์ครบครัน ห้องเล่นเกม และสนามเด็กเล่น จะทำให้ทุกคนในครอบครัวของคุณสนุกสนานอย่างเต็มที่ ห้องอาหารข้าวหอมมะลิให้บริการเมนูอาหารนานาชาติหลากหลายรายการ ตั้งแต่อาหารไทยท้องถิ่นและอาหารทะเลสดไปจนถึงสเต็กและพิซซ่าอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์
เพียง 15 นาที จากสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ต และทำเลชั้นเยี่ยมหน้าหาดในทอน จุดหมายปลายทางที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับการพักผ่อนกับครอบครัวอย่างสนุกสนาน
ระยะเวลาเข้าพัก : 1 กรกฎาคม 2564 - 31 ตุลาคม 2564
รวม:
สิทธิประโยชน์เพิ่มเติมสำหรับผู้เข้าพัก 7 คืน:
- เครดิตรับประทานอาหาร 200 บาท/คืน สำหรับใช้จ่ายที่ร้านข้าวหอมมะลิ
- รถรับส่งไปกลับสนามบิน
- โอนไปยังศูนย์ทดสอบ RT-PCR
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- 2 Outdoor Pools and Jacuzzi
- Complimentary Bicycles
- Fitness Center
- Game Room
- Kids' swimming pools
- Outdoor playground
- Snack and Drink Vending Machine
- Coin Laundry
- Meeting Room
4.7/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 2 บทวิจารณ์
4.8 Superior room - All in One Package
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- There is really nothing to complain, everything was beautiful !
As I already have mentioned , there is really nothing to complain in the full hotel managment ! Thank you very much, I would recommend you to everybody !
4.7 Limited-Time Deal | Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Quiet remote location
- Great facilities - two swimming pools, games room, fitness room, spacious grounds
- Close to lovely beach
- Very kind and helpful staff
- All you can eat breakfast buffet
- Very few shops and restaurants open - due to Covid
- Some parts of the beach not clean
We have really enjoyed resting and relaxing in this lovely resort. It's the ideal place if you're looking for somewhere peaceful and quiet to do your quarantine.