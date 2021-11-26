PHUKET TEST & GO

ในทอนบุรี บีช รีสอร์ท - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.5
คะแนนจาก
33
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 15, 2022
Naithonburi Beach Resort - Image 0
Naithonburi Beach Resort - Image 1
Naithonburi Beach Resort - Image 2
Naithonburi Beach Resort - Image 3
Naithonburi Beach Resort - Image 4
Naithonburi Beach Resort - Image 5
+17 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
2 ความคิดเห็น

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ในทอนบุรี บีช รีสอร์ท อยู่ห่างจากหาดในทอนโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียงครู่เดียว เป็นสถานที่พักผ่อนที่ไม่ซ้ำแบบใครที่ภูเขามาบรรจบกับทะเล ด้วยพื้นที่กว้างขวางกว่า 20 ไร่และป่าเขตร้อนอันเขียวชอุ่มที่หันหน้าเข้าหาชายหาดอันเงียบสงบที่อยู่ใกล้เคียง รายการกิจกรรมที่ยาวเหยียดของเราช่วยรับรองว่าคุณจะไม่มีวันหมดกิจกรรมให้ทำ แช่ตัวและผ่อนคลายในสระว่ายน้ำ 2 สระของเรา สระว่ายน้ำขนาด 40 เมตรของเราเหมาะสำหรับนักว่ายน้ำตัวยง ในขณะที่เด็กๆ และปลากะพงจะคลั่งไคล้ทะเลสาบสีฟ้าครามที่มีหาดทรายจริงๆ กิจกรรมกลางแจ้งและในร่มที่หลากหลาย รวมถึงศูนย์ออกกำลังกายที่มีอุปกรณ์ครบครัน ห้องเล่นเกม และสนามเด็กเล่น จะทำให้ทุกคนในครอบครัวของคุณสนุกสนานอย่างเต็มที่ ห้องอาหารข้าวหอมมะลิให้บริการเมนูอาหารนานาชาติหลากหลายรายการ ตั้งแต่อาหารไทยท้องถิ่นและอาหารทะเลสดไปจนถึงสเต็กและพิซซ่าอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์

เพียง 15 นาที จากสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ต และทำเลชั้นเยี่ยมหน้าหาดในทอน จุดหมายปลายทางที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับการพักผ่อนกับครอบครัวอย่างสนุกสนาน

ระยะเวลาเข้าพัก : 1 กรกฎาคม 2564 - 31 ตุลาคม 2564 รวม:

  • อาหารเช้าทุกวัน

สิทธิประโยชน์เพิ่มเติมสำหรับผู้เข้าพัก 7 คืน:

  • เครดิตรับประทานอาหาร 200 บาท/คืน สำหรับใช้จ่ายที่ร้านข้าวหอมมะลิ
  • รถรับส่งไปกลับสนามบิน
  • โอนไปยังศูนย์ทดสอบ RT-PCR

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • 2 Outdoor Pools and Jacuzzi
  • Complimentary Bicycles
  • Fitness Center
  • Game Room
  • Kids' swimming pools
  • Outdoor playground
  • Snack and Drink Vending Machine
  • Coin Laundry
  • Meeting Room
SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.7/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 2 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
2
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ในทอนบุรี บีช รีสอร์ท ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ในทอนบุรี บีช รีสอร์ท
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇩🇪Hanns Michael Josef Bierig

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/11/2021
4.8 Superior room - All in One Package
แง่บวก
  • There is really nothing to complain, everything was beautiful !
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

As I already have mentioned , there is really nothing to complain in the full hotel managment ! Thank you very much, I would recommend you to everybody !

🇬🇧Helen Boondeekhun

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/09/2021
4.7 Limited-Time Deal | Superior Room
แง่บวก
  • Quiet remote location
  • Great facilities - two swimming pools, games room, fitness room, spacious grounds
  • Close to lovely beach
  • Very kind and helpful staff
  • All you can eat breakfast buffet
เชิงลบ
  • Very few shops and restaurants open - due to Covid
  • Some parts of the beach not clean

We have really enjoyed resting and relaxing in this lovely resort. It's the ideal place if you're looking for somewhere peaceful and quiet to do your quarantine.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

9 Moo 4, T. Sakhu, A. Thalang, Phuket, Naithon, Phuket, Thailand, 83140

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

พูลแมน ภูเก็ต อาเคเดีย ในทอน บีช รีสอร์ท
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1285 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ตรีสรา ภูเก็ต วิลล่า แอนด์ เรสซิเดนซ์
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
103 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อนันตรา ลายัน ภูเก็ต รีสอร์ท
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
490 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สปิริตของในยาง บีช รีสอร์ท
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
413 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
กระดานชนวน
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1689 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดังนั้นโรงแรมภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
431 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บ้านเพ็ญศิริ
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
604 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดวา ภูเก็ต (บีชรีสอร์ท วิลล่า แอนด์ สวีท)
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2441 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU